Rugby - South Africa overpower France to clinch series
DURBAN South Africa overpowered France 37-15 in the second test on Saturday to seal a series win and give another boost to their hopes of putting a miserable 2016 campaign behind them.
BARCELONA Croatia's youngest ever international Alen Halilovic has joined Las Palmas on loan until the end of next season in a bid to revitalise his promising career after failing to establish himself at Hamburg SV.
"Las Palmas and Hamburg have today agreed a loan deal for Croatia international Alen Halilovic until the end of the 2017-18 season," the club, who are 11th in La Liga, said in a statement on Thursday.
"In the loan contract the club reserves an option to buy the 20-year-old."
The playmaker made his Croatia debut aged 16 in 2013 and then signed for Barcelona from Dinamo Zagreb on a four-year deal.
He spent a single season at the Nou Camp, predominantly playing for the club's reserve team in Spain's second tier.
Halilovic spent the 2015-16 campaign on loan at Sporting Gijon, where he played regularly and helped them avoid relegation.
Barcelona sold him to Hamburg last year for a fee reported to be 5 million euros (4 million pounds), although the Catalans retained a 10-million-euro buy-back clause.
He only made one Bundesliga start for the German club, who have spent most of the campaign fighting a relegation battle.
(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)
LE MANS, France Favourites Toyota led the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race at the quarter distance on Saturday with champions Porsche left with just one car battling it out against the Japanese manufacturer's three.
HAMILTON, Bermuda Emirates Team New Zealand beat Oracle Team USA in race two of the America's Cup final on Saturday to go 1-0 ahead after erasing the U.S. team's one-point lead in the first race with another convincing win.