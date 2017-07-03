Kerber finds it tough going at the top
LONDON There can be few things in tennis more embarrassing than being beaten in the first round of a grand slam tournament while ranked number one in the world.
BARCELONA Las Palmas have appointed reserve team boss Manolo Marquez as their new head coach, the La Liga club said on Monday amid reports in Spain that he was second choice for the job after their approach for Italian Roberto De Zerbi fell through.
Marquez has never coached a top-flight side but gained popularity at Las Palmas by guiding their reserve team to promotion from the Tercera Division to the Segunda Division B in his first campaign with the Canary Islands club.
He has previously coached Espanyol's reserve side and will work alongside former Spain international and Las Palmas fan favourite Juan Carlos Valeron.
The club had reportedly hoped to finalise a deal with former Palermo coach De Zerbi but he was unable to join because of a contractual issue with the Italian club.
Las Palmas were promoted to the top flight in 2015 and lit up the league last season with their bold, attacking style under Quique Setien but they went off the rails in the second half of the campaign, winning four games from their last 19.
Setien resigned in March.
VITTEL, France French champion Arnaud Demare claimed his maiden Tour de France stage win when he powered to victory in a crash-marred finale on day four on Tuesday, while world champion Peter Sagan was penalised after sending Mark Cavendish crashing to the ground.
PARIS World champion Peter Sagan has been kicked out of the Tour de France after sending Briton Mark Cavendish crashing in the finale of Tuesday's fourth stage, the race jury president said.