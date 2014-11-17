Real Madrid's Isco is tackled by Getafe's Pedro Leon during their Spanish first division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

BARCELONA Getafe midfielder Pedro Leon was given the green light on Monday to resume playing after winning a court ruling ahead of a final decision that could limit the powers of the Spanish league (LFP)to stop clubs getting into debt.

Leon was not registered at the start of the season by Getafe as his salary would push the La Liga club over the new wage cap imposed by the LFP and he refused to accept a wage cut.

The 27-year-old is challenging the decision and a judge in a Madrid court allowed him to play pending a hearing. He will need to pay a 30,000 euro guarantee and present his argument against the LFP within 20 days.

"I order the LFP to give prior approval of a licence for Pedro Leon," read the order from Judge Villena Cortes.

"(He must be) permitted to play for Getafe without it contravening any rules and there cannot be any sanction for this reason."

The LFP said in a statement it would look to appeal against the decision.

"(The LFP) will study with the help of its legal team the possibility of presenting an immediate appeal against the order," it read.

"It wishes to express publicly its concern over what this means for the economic and financial stability of professional football."

After the government's sports council (CSD) rebuffed an initial challenge at the end of October by the player, Leon's agent told Spanish radio his client was "suffering a great deal" as he was being prevented from doing his job.

A statement from the Spanish players' union (AFE) on Monday praised Leon’s determination in standing up to the LFP.

“We want to express our delight and satisfaction for the fight that Pedro Leon showed to defend his rights,” it read.

“He showed persistence and determination so that from now on he will be able to exercise his workers' rights.”

(editing by Justin Palmer)