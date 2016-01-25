Giuseppe Rossi runs during a training session at Coverciano training centre near Florence May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Forward Giuseppe Rossi has joined Spanish club Levante on loan from Fiorentina until June, the clubs said on their official websites.

The former Manchester United player joined Fiorentina in 2013 after spending more than five years at Spanish club Villarreal.

The 28-year-old Italy international played 11 games in Serie A this season after recovering from a serious knee injury.

"I really want to play, especially because in the last months I've had few opportunities," Rossi told local media on his arrival in Spain.

Levante are four points adrift at the foot of La Liga.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)