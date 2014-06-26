United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Liverpool midfielder Luis Alberto has joined La Liga side Malaga on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
Spaniard Alberto, 21, arrived on Merseyside from Sevilla last season, but only made 12 appearances in all competitions.
(Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by Julien Pretot)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock powered past fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Friday to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.