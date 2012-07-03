Malaga's Julio Baptista shoots to score a goal against Valencia during their Spanish first division soccer match at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia January 22, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

MADRID Malaga's Brazilian forward Julio Baptista will be out of action for four months after surgery on the Achilles tendon in his right leg, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old former Arsenal and Real Madrid player missed most of last season with injury problems, making only four league appearances before having surgery on his right foot in December.

The Brazil international will be sidelined for the start of the new campaign when big-spending Malaga set out on their first venture into the Champions League.

Malaga, who are owned by a member of the Qatar royal family, finished fourth in La Liga last May.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Alison Wildey)