Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
MADRID Former Brazil international Julio Baptista is quitting Malaga and will return home to join Cruzeiro after an injury-disrupted two and a half years in Spain, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.
"Julio Baptista and Malaga reached an amicable agreement on Friday to terminate the striker's contract," Malaga said on their website (www.malagacf.com).
"Malaga would like to wish the Brazilian the best of luck for the future and his new career with Cruzeiro," the Qatar-owned club added.
Known as "the beast" due to his muscular frame and robust playing style, Baptista, 31, joined Malaga from AS Roma in January 2011 and netted nine goals in 11 games to help them avoid relegation.
However, he was sidelined for more than a year with a broken bone in his foot and a ruptured Achilles tendon before returning to help Malaga to the Champions League quarter-finals last season.
His first European club was Sevilla and he later had stints at Real Madrid and English Premier League side Arsenal.
In an interview with Reuters in February, he said he was hoping to win a place back in the Brazil team and add to the two Copa America crowns he won in 2004 and 2007.
He last played for his country under coach Dunga at the 2010 World Cup in a 0-0 draw with Portugal.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
NEW YORK The World Boxing Super Series, a tournament for top fighters with $50 million in prize money and the Muhammad Ali Trophy awarded to the winners, will be launched in September, organisers announced on Thursday.