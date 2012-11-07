Malaga's Julio Baptista shoots to score a goal against Valencia during their Spanish first division soccer match at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia January 22, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

MADRID Malaga forward Julio Baptista has returned to full training for the first time since an Achilles operation that sidelined him for four months, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.

"The main novelty of the session was Julio Baptista, who trained at the same rhythm as the rest of his team mates," Malaga said in a statement on their website (www.malagacf.com).

The 31-year-old former Arsenal, Real Madrid and AS Roma player, who is known as "the beast", missed most of last season with injury problems, making only four league appearances.

Qatar-owned Malaga qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League with a 1-1 draw at AC Milan on Tuesday and are fifth in La Liga.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)