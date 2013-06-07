Sheikh Abdullah al Thani, new chairman of Spanish football club Malaga, is seen during an interview in Doha December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

MADRID Qatari Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani is fully committed to Malaga football club despite recent reports to the contrary, vice-president Moayad Shatat said in a statement on the Spanish side's website on Friday.

Malaga lost coach Manuel Pellegrini last month after the Chilean quit having guided the team to the Champions League quarter-finals in their debut campaign, citing doubts over the owners' long-term commitment to the club.

Those worries have been fanned by the Costa del Sol club being barred from Europe for next season, pending the outcome of an appeal against a UEFA ban imposed for delayed payments to creditors, including playing staff.

Malaga, who finished sixth in La Liga to earn a place in the Europa League next season, are awaiting a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport this month on whether the ban will be lifted.

"Despite all the obstacles we've encountered along the way, the owner is determined to continue," Shatat said.

"Sheikh Abdullah has no intention of leaving the club, and has never even considered doing so.

"His main objective is to develop a more solid club for the future, in compliance with Fair Play regulations and maintaining economic stability according to UEFA and the (Spanish League)LFP, and supervised by the Spanish treasury.

"(We will adapt) our budget to come in line with financial regulations ahead of next season, and remain amongst the other clubs in the top half of the League table are our priorities.

Shatat called on local government bodies to speed up its decision making processes for the club's plans to build a new stadium and training complex, blaming them for some of the uncertainties surrounding the La Liga side.

He also cited delays in decisions on other investment projects being undertaken by the Sheikh in the area, such as the expansion of a marina in Marbella

"In order to continue to grow, it is fundamental that we have the support of the various administrations," he said.

"We're ready to do all it takes to finalise everything before the end of the year, but in order to do that we need the authorities to decide on a location for the project as quickly as possible."

