MADRID Malaga's Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon has not joined rest of the squad on a pre-season tour to Italy because he is negotiating his exit, the La Liga club said on Saturday.

"The player remained in the capital of the Costa del Sol because he is immersed in negotiations after an offer was received in the offices of the Rosaleda stadium," Malaga said in a statement on their website (www.malagacf.com).

Local media reported the 22-year-old was poised to join Russian club Rubin Kazan in a deal worth 10 million euros ($12.34 million).

Malaga announced on Thursday they were undergoing a process of "internal restructuring" amid reports owner Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nassar Al-Thani -- a member of the Qatar royal family - wanted to sell up after only two years.

As well as Rondon, the "restructuring" is expected to lead to the sale of other leading players, including midfielder Santi Cazorla to English Premier League side Arsenal, and possibly the departure of Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Malaga did not say whether Cazorla was on the tour to Italy, where they are due to play a friendly against Serie A champions Juventus in Salerno later on Saturday.

The club confirmed on Friday they had sold midfielder Apono to La Liga rivals Real Zaragoza, where he was on loan for the second half of last season.

($1 = 0.8104 euros)

