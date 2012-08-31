MADRID Real Mallorca have agreed to sign Mexico forward Giovani Dos Santos from Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year deal, the Spanish club said in a statement on Friday.

The 23-year-old graduate of the Barcelona youth academy signed for Spurs in 2008 but had found his opportunities limited and had loan spells with Ipswich Town, Galatasaray and Racing Santander.

Dos Santos helped Mexico win gold at the Olympic Games in London.

Mallorca are sixth in La Liga after a win and a draw from their opening two matches.

