Alan Hutton spits out water during the Scotland soccer team's training session at Hampden Park Stadium Glasgow September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

MADRID Real Mallorca have agreed to take Scotland defender Alan Hutton on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season subject to a medical, the Premier League and La Liga clubs said in statements on Monday.

The Spanish side have the option to agree a permanent deal in the close season.

The 28-year-old has had stints with Villa, Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur among others, and will be presented on Tuesday, Mallorca said.

Mallorca are 19th in La Liga, three points from safety after a 3-2 home defeat to Malaga on Sunday.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Justin Palmer)