MADRID Real Mallorca have a preliminary deal with Gregorio Manzano that will see him return for a third coaching stint at the struggling La Liga club following Monday's sacking of Joaquin Caparros.

"RCD Mallorca have come to an agreement in principle with Gregorio Manzano for him to take charge of the first team," Mallorca said in a statement on their website (www.rcdmallorca.es).

Manzano would be presented to the media at the club's Iberostar stadium later on Tuesday, they added.

Mallorca dismissed Caparros after a poor run of form left the Balearic Islanders one place from bottom with just over half the season played.

They made a strong start to their campaign, winning three and drawing two of their opening five matches, but their form has since dipped and Sunday's 3-0 defeat at Real Sociedad was the final straw for the club's board.

Spaniard Manzano was in charge at Mallorca when they won the King's Cup for the first and only time in 2003.

Known as 'the professor', the bespectacled 56-year-old has also had spells at clubs including Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Malaga, Real Valladolid and Racing Santander.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)