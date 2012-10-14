Mexico's Marco Fabian (L) attempts to tackle Brazil's Marcelo (R) during their men's soccer final gold medal match at Wembley Stadium during the London 2012 Olympic Games in this file photo taken August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

MADRID Brazil and Real Madrid full back Marcelo has fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot while on international duty, his club said in a statement on Sunday.

The Brazilian Football Federation said in a separate statement they estimated the player would be out of action for around three months.

Marcelo picked up the injury while training with Brazil in the Polish city of Wroclaw ahead of Tuesday's friendly against Japan.

He will return to Madrid immediately where a decision would be taken on the treatment required, Real said.

Losing Marcelo comes as a double blow to Real coach Jose Mourinho with his other left back Fabio Coentrao also returning to the Spanish capital after picking up a muscle injury while on duty with Portugal.

Coentrao had to be substituted in the first half of Friday's 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat in Russia and has been ruled out of Tuesday's visit of Northern Ireland, Real said.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Alison Wildey)