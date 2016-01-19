Firmino on target as Liverpool climb to third
Liverpool reclaimed third spot in the Premier League after Roberto Firmino's header sealed a hard-fought 1-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.
MADRID Former Spain defender Carlos Marchena has called time on a playing career during which he helped his country win Euro 2008 and a first World Cup in 2010 and collected major trophies with Valencia.
A tough-tackling centre back with a reputation as a master of the dark arts of football, Marchena began his career at Sevilla and after a brief stint with Portuguese side Benfica joined Valencia in 2001.
The 36-year-old won two La Liga titles, a UEFA Cup and a King's Cup before moving to Villarreal in 2010 and Deportivo La Coruna two years later. His final club was Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters.
Part of a golden generation of Spanish players, Marchena mainly played as a substitute for La Roja, with whom he also won the Under-20 World Cup in 1999 playing alongside the likes of Xavi and Iker Casillas.
"I am putting an end to my active career as a footballer," Marchena, whose 69th and final appearance for Spain came in 2011, said in a letter to fans posted on the national team's website (www.sefutbol.com) on Tuesday.
"It (the decision) was not at all easy but that's life and now it's time to confront a new era," he added.
"I take away from football an education, good friends and a magnificent experience."
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)
RABAT Edoardo Molinari came from four shots behind at the start of the final round to win a European PGA Tour event for the first time in almost seven years when he edged Irishman Paul Dunne at the first playoff hole to take the Trophee Hassan II on Sunday.