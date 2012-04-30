MADRID The Spanish soccer league (LFP) has denied a local media report that it informed anti-corruption investigators of possible cases of match-fixing in recent La Liga and second tier games.

Cadena Ser radio said on Monday that European soccer's governing body UEFA was investigating suspect betting patterns linked to matches.

The broadcaster did not identify the source of its information or provide details of which matches were involved.

"As things stand the LFP has not lodged any formal complaint about irregularities relating to the normal evolution of the first or second division championships in the current season," the league said in a statement.

The statement added league officials had met up with representatives of the state prosecutor several weeks ago as part of their efforts to prevent "any situation developing which might be outside the bounds of legality".

The meeting was held to coordinate any "preventive or investigative action" that might be necessary, the LFP said.

"As already expressed on multiple occasions the LFP is dedicated and strongly committed to the fight against competition fraud and will use all the means at its disposal to avoid it," the league added.

UEFA could not be reached for immediate comment.

