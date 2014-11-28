Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
MADRID Spain's anti-corruption prosecutor could be ready to file charges in a suspected case of match-fixing involving La Liga clubs Levante and Real Zaragoza early next week.
A spokesman for the prosecutor's office said it was "possible" the charges, which relate to a game on the final day of the 2010-11 season, will be filed in a Valencia court on Monday or Tuesday, confirming a report in Marca sports daily on Friday.
Zaragoza won the match at Levante's Ciutat de Valencia stadium 2-1, avoiding relegation to the second division, and the prosecutor's office has been investigating whether the home players were paid to lose.
The match has been dubbed "the game of shame" in the Spanish media.
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.