Wenger says Sanchez wants to stay at Arsenal
Alexis Sanchez wants to stay at Arsenal despite speculation that he is disillusioned by the club's failure to challenge for the Premier League title, manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has been named La Liga's player of the month for January, the first time he has won the award since its introduction in 2013.
The five-times Ballon d'Or winner scored six goals in the league in January, including his first hat-trick of the season against Granada.
Argentine Messi's team mate Neymar won the award in November, the first Barca player to claim it.
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo has won it twice.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is hoping a strong finish to the season will help the Premier League club attract top players.
Manager Mark Hughes said he does not expect Saido Berahino to produce his best football for Stoke City until next season as the striker is still finding his feet at the Premier League club.