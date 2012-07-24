Toure unsure over Man City future
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has no doubts he will carry on playing next season but the 33-year-old is unsure whether he will still be at the Etihad Stadium.
MADRID Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona's friendly in Germany against Hamburg SV later on Tuesday after bruising his calf in Monday's training session, the La Liga club said.
A scan had revealed the extent of the injury and the Argentine World Player of the Year had remained in the Catalan capital for treatment, the club said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).
New coach Tito Vilanova, who replaced Pep Guardiola at the end of last season, said he was sorry for fans who had bought tickets expecting to see Messi play.
The club was hopeful the 25-year-old would be available for Barca's next pre-season friendly against Moroccan side Raja Club Athletic on Saturday, Vilanova added.
"If he played he would be risking a more serious injury," he said at a news conference just after arriving in the northern German port city.
"He is a footballer who always wants to play," he added. "We hope he can be available for Saturday."
The Barca squad for the Hamburg game, Vilanova's first in charge, is made up mostly of B team players as the club's Spanish internationals have yet to return from holiday following their triumphant Euro 2012 campaign.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakraborty/Alan Baldwin)
Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.