Barcelona's Lionel Messi sits on the bench before the Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match against Bayern Munich at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

BARCELONA Barcelona forward Lionel Messi trained normally on Saturday and midfielder Sergio Busquets was also back working with his team mates as the La Liga leaders prepare for Sunday's potentially title-clinching game at home to Real Betis.

World Player of the Year Messi damaged a hamstring just over a month ago and although he had been given the all-clear by medical staff he was unable to play in Wednesday's Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich.

Busquets, who has been suffering from a minor groin problem, also missed the Bayern game as Barca were thumped 3-0 in the semi-final second leg for a humiliating 7-0 aggregate reverse.

"Leo Messi and Sergio Busquets, who had not been able to work at the same pace as their team mates in recent sessions, trained normally," Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

Victor Valdes was still suffering pain in his left foot and forward Pedro missed training because of a bout of gastroenteritis.

Barca have an 11-point lead over last season's champions Real Madrid in second and need five points from their remaining five games to secure a fourth title in five years.

If Real fail to beat Real Valladolid at home on Saturday a Barca victory against Betis would be enough as they would be at least 13 points ahead with only 12 left to play for.

(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Ed Osmond)