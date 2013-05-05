Barcelona's coach Tito Vilanova gestures during the Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match against Bayern Munich at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

MADRID Coach Tito Vilanova could miss the title celebrations if Barcelona are crowned La Liga champions on Wednesday as he will be in New York having a medical check up.

Barca's 4-2 victory at home to Real Betis on Sunday left the Catalans 11 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid with four games left to play, and requiring only two more points to make first place unassailable.

Real host Malaga at the Bernabeu in a re-arranged fixture on Wednesday when anything less than a victory would hand Barca their fourth title in five years - Vilanova's first in his debut season at the helm.

"On Monday, I am going to New York for some scheduled tests and I will be back on Thursday," Vilanova told the post-match news conference.

Vilanova spent two months in New York earlier this year having radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment for cancer and returned to the dugout in March.

The 44-year-old had an operation to remove a tumour from his saliva glands in November 2011 and required a second round of surgery in December.

If Real win their game, Barca's next opportunity to seal the league title will be at the Calderon next Sunday, when they visit third-placed Atletico Madrid.

"We have to think we will need two more points because Madrid will probably collect all theirs," Vilanova said.

"We should recognise it is hard to win a league and when we do achieve it we should really celebrate it."

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Nick Mulvenney)