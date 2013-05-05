Patel, Neesham recalled to New Zealand test side
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
MADRID Coach Tito Vilanova could miss the title celebrations if Barcelona are crowned La Liga champions on Wednesday as he will be in New York having a medical check up.
Barca's 4-2 victory at home to Real Betis on Sunday left the Catalans 11 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid with four games left to play, and requiring only two more points to make first place unassailable.
Real host Malaga at the Bernabeu in a re-arranged fixture on Wednesday when anything less than a victory would hand Barca their fourth title in five years - Vilanova's first in his debut season at the helm.
"On Monday, I am going to New York for some scheduled tests and I will be back on Thursday," Vilanova told the post-match news conference.
Vilanova spent two months in New York earlier this year having radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment for cancer and returned to the dugout in March.
The 44-year-old had an operation to remove a tumour from his saliva glands in November 2011 and required a second round of surgery in December.
If Real win their game, Barca's next opportunity to seal the league title will be at the Calderon next Sunday, when they visit third-placed Atletico Madrid.
"We have to think we will need two more points because Madrid will probably collect all theirs," Vilanova said.
"We should recognise it is hard to win a league and when we do achieve it we should really celebrate it."
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Nick Mulvenney)
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
Lee Westwood spoke about his "ballistic" ball after bogeying the final two holes to fall into a share of the lead with Phil Mickelson and four others after the first round at the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City on Thursday.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.