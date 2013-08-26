Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates a goal against Levante during their Spanish First division soccer league match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID Lionel Messi returned to training with his Barcelona team mates on Monday, suggesting the World Player of the Year could play a part in Wednesday's Spanish Super Cup second leg at home to Atletico Madrid.

The Argentina forward bruised a thigh in last week's first leg at the Calderon, which ended 1-1, and he was taken off at halftime before missing out on Sunday's 1-0 La Liga victory at Malaga as a precaution.

"He took another step forward in his recovery and took part in the session with his team mates on Monday," Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)