Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
BARCELONA Barcelona forward Lionel Messi returned to training with his team mates on Monday as he continues his recovery from a thigh strain sustained in a La Liga match at Almeria at the end of last month.
The World Player of the Year did not join up with Argentina, who had already secured their place at next year's World Cup finals in Brazil, for their last qualifiers against Peru and Uruguay, remaining in Barcelona for treatment.
Barca's next match is a La Liga trip to Osasuna on Saturday, though with a Champions League game at AC Milan looming the following Tuesday it remains to be seen whether coach Gerardo Martino will risk him in domestic competition this weekend.
"Barca's Argentine forward has taken another step forward in his recovery," the Spanish champions said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es) on Monday.
Messi has scored eight goals in six La Liga appearances this term and netted a hat-trick against Ajax Amsterdam in his sole Champions League outing.
(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Rex Gowar)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao's proposed fight against Britain's former world light-welterweight champion Amir Khan has been postponed, according to the Filipino's promoter, Bob Arum.