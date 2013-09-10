Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
MADRID Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and his father will appear in court to answer charges of tax evasion on September 27 after a hearing scheduled for next week was postponed, a court statement said on Tuesday.
The World Player of the Year and his father Jorge Messi, who both denied wrongdoing, allegedly hid more than four million euros (3.3 million pounds) by filing incomplete returns for the years 2006 to 2009.
They have already made a "corrective payment" to Spanish authorities of just over five million euros.
A lawyer for the Argentine pair asked for a September 17 hearing to be postponed as he had another commitment that day.
Jorge Messi will now appear at the court in Gava near Barcelona at 1000 local time (09.00 a.m. British time) with Lionel due an hour later.
According to the prosecutor's office for tax crimes in Catalonia, income from the sale of Messi's image rights was hidden using a complex web of shell companies in Uruguay, Belize, Switzerland and United Kingdom.
He has been resident in Barcelona since joining the club's academy in 2000 and he gained Spanish citizenship five years later.
"I never take care of that (tax) stuff myself and neither does my father," Messi, 26, said in July. "We have our lawyers and our wealth managers to take care of that and we trust them and they will sort this out.
"The truth is I don't have a clue about all this and that is why we have people taking care of it."
(Reporting by Iain Rogers; editing by Tony Jimenez)
ROME Napoli will need to stay focussed and avoid distractions if they are to have any chance of clawing back their two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, second leg on Tuesday.
Underdog Tony Bellew stopped former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye in the 11th round of their thrilling clash at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.