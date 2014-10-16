Liverpool set to expand The Kop during Anfield renovations
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
MADRID Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi had nothing to do with his own tax affairs and should not be included in an investigation into an alleged fraud, his father Jorge has insisted.
Messi and his father, who have denied wrongdoing, have been accused of defrauding the Spanish state of more than 4 million euros (£3.21 million) by filing incomplete returns for the years 2007 to 2009.
Income from Messi's image rights was allegedly hidden using a web of shell companies in Uruguay, Belize, Switzerland and Britain.
"In actual fact I want to be quite cautious over this (topic)," Jorge Messi said in an interview with Spanish radio.
"I have always said it, he (Lionel) had absolutely nothing to do with it, so there is no need to talk about it.
"My lawyers are dealing with this issue so it's something with me and has nothing to do with him."
Lionel Messi has been resident in Barcelona since 2000 and gained Spanish citizenship in 2005.
He is one of the world's highest-paid athletes and earns just over $40 million (£25.07 million) a season in wages and bonuses, according to Forbes magazine.
He also pulls in some $23 million in endorsements from partners including Adidas, Samsung, PepsiCo and Turkish Airlines and is fourth on Forbes's latest list of top-earning athletes.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ian Ransom)
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
Bournemouth are hoping to distance themselves from the Premier League's bottom three as they look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they host relegation rivals Swansea City on Saturday, captain Simon Francis has said.
Emotions will run high at the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week as golfers pay tribute to seven-times major champion Palmer who died last year as they hone their games for next month's U.S. Masters.