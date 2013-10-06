Swansea City's Michu celebrates his goal against Valencia during their Europa League soccer match at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

BARCELONA Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has called up Swansea City striker Michu to replace the injured David Villa for their final two World Cup qualifiers at home to Belarus and Georgia.

Atletico Madrid forward Villa pulled out of the squad because of arthritis in his left ankle.

"By mutual agreement with Juan Cota, orthopaedic surgeon of the national team and Celta Vigo, (he) will not be a part of the team," Atletico said in a statement on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com).

The 27-year-old Michu, who has been a revelation in the Premier League since joining Swansea from Rayo Vallecano, has never played for the national team.

Spain play Belarus in Mallorca on Oct 11 and Georgia in Albacete four days later.

World and European champions Spain are level on 14 points with France at the top of qualifying Group I although France have only one match left to play.

