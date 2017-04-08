Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
Barcelona's Neymar was sent off as they suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat at Malaga on Saturday that scuppered their hopes of going top of La Liga.
Former Barcelona striker Sandro Ramirez opened the scoring with a breakaway goal in the 32nd minute before Jony added a 90th-minute second for the hosts.
Neymar was shown two yellow cards and dismissed midway through the second half as Barcelona handed control of the title race back to Real Madrid, who are three points ahead with a game in hand.
Los Blancos drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid in the derby clash earlier on Saturday and a victory at La Rosaleda would have sent Barcelona top on goal difference.
(Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Toby Davis)
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
BIRMINGHAM, England Bangladesh set India a target of 265 to win their semi-final of the Champions Trophy at Edgbaston on Thursday, leaving the contest nicely balanced at lunch.
BERLIN Bayern Munich will take on Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face Napoli in the pre-season Audi Cup in Munich on Aug. 1, the German champions said on Thursday.