MADRID Real Madrid have completed the signing of Croatia playmaker Luka Modric from Tottenham Hotspur as the stuttering Spanish champions seek an injection of guile and creativity to get their troubled season back on track.

Modric flew into Madrid on Monday morning and after passing a medical signed a five-year contract in the presence of big-spending Real president Florentino Perez before holding a news conference at the Bernabeu stadium.

The 26-year-old, who will wear the number 19 shirt, said he was relieved the protracted transfer negotiations had concluded before the transfer window closes on Friday and he was prepared to fight to win a place in Jose Mourinho's team.

"I have to work very hard to earn a spot in the starting eleven and I'm prepared to do it," he told reporters as his wife and young son looked on.

"I've come here to improve every day and to win titles with Real Madrid. These are my personal goals," he added.

"I believe I have what it takes to play here. I've got everything I need and I want to enjoy football and to learn.

"I'm grateful to Tottenham, but I'm now opening a new page in my life."

While neither club gave financial details, Spanish media reported Real would pay 35 million euros ($43.81 million) for Modric, plus another 7 million depending on the number of his appearances and the team's performance.

His arrival in Madrid may help Real put a poor start to the season behind them, during which they have taken one point from two La Liga outings and lost Thursday's first leg of the Spanish Super Cup 3-2 at Barcelona.

They crashed to a shock 2-1 defeat at city rivals Getafe on Sunday, which prompted a rare burst of public criticism of his underperforming players from a furious Mourinho.

Real have a chance to reignite their season in Wednesday's Super Cup return leg at the Bernabeu when Modric hopes to make his debut.

"Real against Barca is one of the biggest games in world football and I would love to play but the coach will decide," he said.

FAN FAVOURITE

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who fought off bids from Chelsea and Manchester United for the fan favourite a year ago, said he was reluctant to let Modric leave.

Modric himself said last year he wanted to move to Chelsea but Levy blocked any deal with the club's London neighbours and Modric buckled down to have a fine season with Spurs who finished fourth in the Premier League.

"Luka has been a terrific player for us and, while we preferred not to part with him, we are pleased that it is to Real Madrid, a club with which we now look forward to sharing a long and productive partnership," Levy said in a statement.

Modric joined Tottenham from Dinamo Zagreb in 2008 for 16.5 million pounds ($26.09 million) and after initially playing as a defensive midfielder, became a key element in the club's resurgence under former manager Harry Redknapp.

After a patchy start to that first season under Juande Ramos, the Spaniard's replacement Redknapp deployed Modric as an attacking, creative midfielder and Spurs rapidly improved.

With Redknapp at the helm, Spurs enjoyed two top-four finishes and reached the Champions League for the first time in 2010 when Modric's deft touches and vision set him apart.

He played 160 times for Spurs, scoring 17 goals, and was the creative heart of the side, whose attacking, expansive style was widely regarded as being among the most attractive in the Premier League last season.

Despite finishing fourth though, Spurs were deprived of a Champions League berth after sixth-placed Chelsea earned the right to defend their title when they became European champions in May.

With Spurs only able to offer the Croatian Europa League football, their chances of keeping him at White Hart Lane were diminished, while his move to Madrid could spell the end of Kaka's stint at Real.

The Brazilian playmaker has failed to live up to expectations since arriving from AC Milan for around 65 million euros three years ago and Mourinho has left him out of the squad for the last two matches.

Milan want to take the 30-year-old back on loan, although Real are holding out for a straight sale, the Italian side's vice president Adriano Galliano said on Sunday.

Real and Tottenham also said they had sealed a partnership agreement for the two clubs to work together "in respect of players, coaching, best practices and commercial relationships".

(Additional reporting by Mike Collett in London; Editing by John O'Brien)