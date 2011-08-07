West Brom draw at West Ham with late equaliser
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
MADRID Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has called up Malaga full back Nacho Monreal for Wednesday's friendly against Italy in Bari after Sergio Ramos suffered a recurrence of a back problem.
Monreal, 25, who has won four caps for the world and European champions, will join the rest of the squad Monday, Malaga said on their website (www.malagacf.com).
Real Madrid defender Ramos had to be substituted in the first half of Saturday's friendly against Tianjin Teda at the end of their tour of China.
Ramos injured his back while Jose Mourinho's team were on tour in the United States and has missed a large part of the pre-season. He is in doubt for next weekend's Spanish Super Cup first leg against Barcelona.
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.