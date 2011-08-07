Malaga's newly signed soccer player Ignacio Monreal of Spain waves to supporters during his official presentation at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Malaga's newly signed soccer player Ignacio Monreal of Spain controls the ball during his official presentation at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has called up Malaga full back Nacho Monreal for Wednesday's friendly against Italy in Bari after Sergio Ramos suffered a recurrence of a back problem.

Monreal, 25, who has won four caps for the world and European champions, will join the rest of the squad Monday, Malaga said on their website (www.malagacf.com).

Real Madrid defender Ramos had to be substituted in the first half of Saturday's friendly against Tianjin Teda at the end of their tour of China.

Ramos injured his back while Jose Mourinho's team were on tour in the United States and has missed a large part of the pre-season. He is in doubt for next weekend's Spanish Super Cup first leg against Barcelona.

(Writing by Mark Elkington, editing by John Mehaffey)