Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho gestures at the start of a news conference on the eve of their Champions League match against Manchester City at the club's training ground at Valdebebas in Madrid September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has taken legal action against a journalist at the sports daily Marca following an article published on Monday.

"(Roberto) Palomar ... referred to our client as 'the type of person who would flee after knocking someone down'," said an extract of a letter from the Portuguese's lawyers published in Thursday's Marca.

"In our eyes this phrase is ... degrading and was used in a manner which was completely unnecessary in the critique."

The newspaper said that Mourinho has demanded the article be rectified and 15,000 euros (12,115 pounds) in damages which he will donate to the local football team his son plays for.

