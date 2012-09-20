Ibrahimovic coy on Man United contract extension
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to commit his future to the Premier League club despite the Swede saying he has fulfilled the requirements needed to extend his contract.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has taken legal action against a journalist at the sports daily Marca following an article published on Monday.
"(Roberto) Palomar ... referred to our client as 'the type of person who would flee after knocking someone down'," said an extract of a letter from the Portuguese's lawyers published in Thursday's Marca.
"In our eyes this phrase is ... degrading and was used in a manner which was completely unnecessary in the critique."
The newspaper said that Mourinho has demanded the article be rectified and 15,000 euros (12,115 pounds) in damages which he will donate to the local football team his son plays for.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington editing by Tony Jimenez)
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to commit his future to the Premier League club despite the Swede saying he has fulfilled the requirements needed to extend his contract.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland Austria's Romed Baumann led after the downhill leg of the men's combined event at the Alpine skiing world championships on Monday with compatriot Marcel Hirscher 22nd but still in contention to defend his title.
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says Saturday's improved performance in the 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur was a team effort and not solely down to the return to form of Senegalese striker Sadio Mane.