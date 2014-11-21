BARCELONA Nov 21 - New coach David Moyes says it will be something of a culture shock to have his first game in charge of struggling Real Sociedad at 10pm on a Saturday night, at Deportivo La Coruna.

The former Manchester United boss replaced Jagoba Arrasate earlier this month and will have to adapt quickly to his fresh surroundings.

"Maybe you will all be in bed by that time, I don’t know. It is completely different for me but I wanted to come here to experience another culture," Moyes told a news conference on Friday.

"From what I understand, and what people have told me, is that it is normal to play at 10pm here. I will have to get used to eating at different times.

"I am really looking forward to getting to know La Liga better. It also means a lot to me that many people I have met in the street here have said hello," the Scot added.

"A lot of people both here and in the UK think I have made a good decision."

Moyes used this month's international break to get to know his new club better. "It has been good to be with the players and they have been open to what I have been telling them," he said. "They are like sponges, they want to have more information and we have worked a lot. Still we have a lot of work to do in order to get the results." Sociedad are 15th in the 20-team standings, two places above Deportivo despite being on the same nine points from 11 games.

"I am a bit nervous but there is a good mood at the club and among the players," said Moyes. "It is an important game as we need to move up the table.

"Expectations are high and we need to match them and put the team where they should be. The team has the quality to be better placed and we need to achieve that."

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)