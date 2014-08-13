Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
MADRID Spain's professional league (LFP) was ordered on Wednesday by a judge to keep Real Murcia in the second division after they were initially demoted to the third tier for failing to get their finances in order.
The judge said in a ruling that the demotion would complicate further the financial situation of the debt-ridden club while the judicial process would likely not be resolved before the new season starts on Aug. 23.
Murcia finished fourth in the second division last season but failed to make it through the promotion playoffs.
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.
MELBOURNE Beefier cars and bulked-up drivers will hit Albert Park circuit on Sunday for Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix where many fans will be hoping at least one team can strike an early blow against dominant Mercedes.