MADRID Spain's professional league (LFP) was ordered on Wednesday by a judge to keep Real Murcia in the second division after they were initially demoted to the third tier for failing to get their finances in order.

The judge said in a ruling that the demotion would complicate further the financial situation of the debt-ridden club while the judicial process would likely not be resolved before the new season starts on Aug. 23.

Murcia finished fourth in the second division last season but failed to make it through the promotion playoffs.

