MADRID Spain will play a friendly against Netherlands in Amsterdam at the end of March in a repeat of the 2010 World Cup final, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on Monday.

The match at the Amsterdam Arena is part of the Dutch football federation's 125th anniversary celebrations and will take place on March 31, the RFEF said on Spain's official website.

Spain beat Netherlands 1-0 after extra time in the 2010 World Cup final in Johannesburg to secure their debut global crown.

The Dutch got a measure of revenge at this year's World Cup in Brazil when they thrashed the Spanish 5-1 in their opening Group B game in Salvador in June.

