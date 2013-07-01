Patel, Neesham recalled to New Zealand test side
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
MADRID Barcelona forward Neymar and fullback Jordi Alba will have their tonsils removed in operations on separate continents on Friday and will be sidelined for around 10 days, the La Liga champions said on Monday.
Neymar, 21, would have his surgery in Rio de Janeiro under the supervision of a member of Barca's medical staff and Alba, 24, would be operated on at a clinic in Terrassa near the Catalan capital, the club said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).
The two players appeared for Brazil and Spain respectively in Sunday's Confederations Cup final in Rio, which the host nation won 3-0.
"It's a problem that I have, my throat always bothers me, so we're going to operate to resolve it once and for all," Neymar said.
The two players should be back in action in time for Barca's pre-season friendly against Polish side Lechia Gdansk on July 20.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)
Lee Westwood spoke about his "ballistic" ball after bogeying the final two holes to fall into a share of the lead with Phil Mickelson and four others after the first round at the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City on Thursday.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.