Confederations Cup third-place playoff goes to extra time
MOSCOW Portugal and Mexico will play extra time to decide who wins third place in the Confederations Cup after the two sides drew their playoff match 1-1 after 90 minutes on Sunday.
Midfielder Saul Niguez has signed a new nine-year contract with Atletico Madrid that will keep him at the La Liga club until June 2026.
The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting midfield talents in Europe over the past two seasons, and was a key player during Atletico's run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.
Niguez played 53 games for Atletico last season, scoring nine goals, four of which were in the Champions League.
"I am very happy because at Atletico we are a family and there is no better place to be," Niguez said in a statement.
"I will work my full potential on the field as always to pay back the trust that the club is giving to me. I'd like to thank all my team mates and the coaching staff for their help day by day so that I can be the player I am today."
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
WELLINGTON British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien has been cleared to play the third and final test against the All Blacks at Eden Park next Saturday after being found not guilty of dangerous play during the second match in Wellington.
WELLINGTON All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams has been suspended for four weeks and will miss the third and deciding test against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park in Auckland next Saturday.