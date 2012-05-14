MADRID Malaga's Dutch striker Ruud van Nistelrooy announced his retirement on Monday, saying at the age of 35 his body could take no more.

"Yesterday was my last game as a professional player," Van Nistelrooy told a news conference, referring to Malaga's 1-0 win over Sporting Gijon that secured them fourth place in La Liga and a first venture into the Champions League for next season.

"The reality is that the moment has arrived to leave football. The top level of Spanish football and the Champions League force me to recognise I have reached my physical limit. It couldn't be a better time to say goodbye, in a moment of such euphoria."

Van Nistelrooy won league titles in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven, in England with Manchester United and in Spain with Real Madrid. He has scored 34 international goals for the Netherlands.

