Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
MADRID Malaga's Dutch striker Ruud van Nistelrooy announced his retirement on Monday, saying at the age of 35 his body could take no more.
"Yesterday was my last game as a professional player," Van Nistelrooy told a news conference, referring to Malaga's 1-0 win over Sporting Gijon that secured them fourth place in La Liga and a first venture into the Champions League for next season.
"The reality is that the moment has arrived to leave football. The top level of Spanish football and the Champions League force me to recognise I have reached my physical limit. It couldn't be a better time to say goodbye, in a moment of such euphoria."
Van Nistelrooy won league titles in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven, in England with Manchester United and in Spain with Real Madrid. He has scored 34 international goals for the Netherlands.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing By Alison Wildey)
LONDON British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
PRAGUE Tennis's answer to golf's Ryder Cup will be as competitive as other global tournaments, 18-times grand slam champion Roger Federer said on Monday, dismissing concerns that players might treat the event, which launches in September, as an exhibition.