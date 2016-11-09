Joaquin Caparros smiles during his presentation at Ibesostar stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic islands, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Joaquin Caparros has been appointed as the new head coach of La Liga side Osasuna, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Osasuna has reached an agreement with coach Joaquin Caparros until 30 June 2018," the statement said.

Osasuna parted company with Enrique Martin on Tuesday after the coach led the club to just one win from their opening 11 league games, which left them sitting second from bottom in the standings.

The 61-year-old Caparros has coached a long list of clubs, including Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao, and left his last job with Granada in Jan. 2015 and will open his Osasuna career against fellow strugglers Leganes on Nov. 21.

