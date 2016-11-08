Osasuna have sacked coach Enrique Martin after only one win in their opening 11 league games have left the La Liga club sitting second-from-bottom in the standings.

Saturday's 1-0 home loss to Alaves was Osasuna's sixth defeat of the campaign and left the Pamplona-based club with just seven points of a possible 33.

"After analysing the sporting situation of the team, the club has identified the need to make this decision with the aim of reversing the current dynamics," the club said in a statement.

Martin kept Osasuna from being relegated from the Segunda Division in the 2014-15 campaign before leading the team to win promotion to La Liga last season.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)