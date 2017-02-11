Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
BARCELONA Real Madrid returned to the top of La Liga after winning a testing away clash against Osasuna 3-1 on Saturday thanks to goals from talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, midfielder Isco and substitute Lucas Vazquez.
Osasuna striker Sergio Leon cancelled out Ronaldo's 24th-minute opener in the 33rd after defender Tano had been carried off with a sickening double leg break.
Isco restored Real's lead in the 62nd and Zinedine Zidane's side added a third through Vazquez with the last kick of the game.
Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas needed to produce a string of quality saves to preserve their advantage before Vazquez sealed only a second league win in seven visits to the perennial La Liga strugglers.
Real top the standings on 49 points, leapfrogging Barcelona on 48 after the champions thrashed Alaves 6-0 on Saturday.
Zidane's side have two games in hand on their arch rivals as they bid to win the title for the first time since 2012.
Andy Murray believes that he can compete at the top level for only another "couple of years" even though Roger Federer has proved that it is possible to win major titles at the age of 35.
Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.