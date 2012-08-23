Schalke 04's Anthony Annan (L) plays the ball next to Borussia Dortmund's Jakub Blaszczykowski during the German Bundesliga match in Dortmund February 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

MADRID Osasuna have signed Ghana midfielder Anthony Annan on loan from Schalke 04 for the season, the Spanish club said on Thursday.

"He has a lot of experience, from being an international with his country and from the European competitions he has played in," Osasuna sports director Angel Martin Gonzalez said at the player's presentation.

Annan, 26, spent last season on loan with Vitesse Arnhem.

Osasuna opened their La Liga campaign with a 2-0 defeat at promoted Deportivo Coruna last weekend and host Barcelona in their next match on Sunday.

