Real Madrid's Mesut Ozil (C) is helped onto a stretcher during their Spanish first division match against Malaga at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Real Madrid are waiting to discover the extent of an ankle injury suffered by playmaker Mesut Ozil in Wednesday's 6-2 La Liga win at home to Malaga.

The Germany international, who scored Real's third goal, was carried off on a stretcher after landing awkwardly late in the second half and may be a doubt for the King's Cup final against Atletico Madrid on May 17.

"He has an ankle problem and we hope that the evolution is good," assistant coach Aitor Karanka told a post-match news conference. "We have to wait and we'll see in the next few days how he is."

(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)