Malaga's coach Manuel Pellegrini shouts to his players during their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match against Borussia Dortmund, in the western German city of Dortmund April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

MADRID Departing Malaga coach Manuel Pellegrini will have a square named after him in the Andalusian city after a successful three-year stint at the club, the local authority said on Monday.

The square, near Malaga's Rosasleda stadium, will be officially named at a ceremony on Thursday, the authority said in a brief statement on its Twitter feed (@malaga).

Chilean Pellegrini, awarded a gold medal by the Costa del Sol city last month, remains hugely popular with the Malaga fans despite deciding to move on.

He led the club to the brink of the Champions League semi-finals last season and is expected to be named shortly as the new manager of English Premier League club Manchester City to replace sacked Italian Roberto Mancini.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)