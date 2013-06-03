Wood double lifts Leeds to 3-1 win at Birmingham
Leeds United striker Chris Wood scored twice in a 3-1 win at Birmingham City on Friday that lifted them to within one point of third-placed Huddersfield Town in the Championship.
MADRID Departing Malaga coach Manuel Pellegrini will have a square named after him in the Andalusian city after a successful three-year stint at the club, the local authority said on Monday.
The square, near Malaga's Rosasleda stadium, will be officially named at a ceremony on Thursday, the authority said in a brief statement on its Twitter feed (@malaga).
Chilean Pellegrini, awarded a gold medal by the Costa del Sol city last month, remains hugely popular with the Malaga fans despite deciding to move on.
He led the club to the brink of the Champions League semi-finals last season and is expected to be named shortly as the new manager of English Premier League club Manchester City to replace sacked Italian Roberto Mancini.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.