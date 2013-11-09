Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
MADRID Barcelona defender Gerard Pique will miss this weekend's trip to play Real Betis in La Liga due to a nagging groin problem, coach Gerardo Martino said on Saturday.
The Spanish international picked up the complaint during Wednesday's Champions League win over AC Milan, and was left out of Vicente del Bosque's squad for their upcoming friendlies in Equatorial Guinea and South Africa.
"Gerard has had a groin problem for a while now and as far as we can we will try and be careful in how we use him," Argentine Martino told a news conference.
"It's in our interest that he arrives at the latter part of the season in good shape."
Carles Puyol, Javier Mascherano and Marc Bartra travel as centre backs with the squad.
Another Spanish international, midfielder Sergio Busquets, was rested.
Unbeaten Barca, who visit 19th-placed Betis on Sunday, top La Liga with 34 points, one ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid and six clear of Real Madrid.
Atletico visit promoted Villarreal on Sunday, and Real host Real Sociedad on Saturday.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
WELLINGTON Seamer Neil Wagner grabbed two wickets in one over as New Zealand reduced South Africa to 63-3 at lunch on the opening day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.