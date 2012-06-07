Swans dealt Dyer blow
LONDON Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.
MADRID Spanish coach Manuel Preciado died of a heart-attack in Valencia aged 54 on Thursday, his former club Sporting Gijon said in a statement on their website.
Preciado had recently agreed a deal to take the reigns at relegated Villarreal for next season and was scheduled to be presented at the Madrigal on Friday.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Joe Root was earmarked as a future England captain from the day he made his test debut in 2012 and after scoring a bucket-load of runs he duly landed the job just over four years later.
MONACO Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.