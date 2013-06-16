MADRID Almeria and Girona will play off for the third and final promotion place into La Liga after they eliminated Las Palmas and Alcorcon respectively on Sunday.

Almeria won 2-1 at home to Las Palmas after extra time in their semi-final second leg for a 3-2 aggregate victory, while Girona saw off visiting Alcorcon 3-1 for a 4-2 aggregate success.

The first leg of the final is on Wednesday and the return match is on Saturday.

Almeria were relegated in the 2010-11 season and the south coast club finished seventh in the second division last term. Catalonia-based Girona, founded in 1930, have never featured in the top flight.

Alicante-based Elche, the second division champions, and second-placed Villarreal secured the two automatic promotion berths, while Real Zaragoza, Deportivo La Coruna and Real Mallorca were relegated from La Liga.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)