Valencia's Adil Rami leaves the pitch after he received a red card during their Europa League soccer match against Swansea City at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

MADRID Valencia are close to an agreement to loan their France defender Adil Rami to Serie A club AC Milan after giving him permission to undergo fitness tests in Italy, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.

Valencia opened disciplinary proceedings against Rami last month after the 27-year-old criticised coach Miroslav Djukic and his team mates in an interview with Spanish radio and he was suspended for a week without pay.

"With the express permission of Valencia CF, Adil Rami underwent physical tests this afternoon at AC Milan's Milanello sports centre," Valencia said on their website (www.valenciacf.com).

The two clubs were negotiating the terms of the loan deal, they added, without specifying a time frame for its completion.

