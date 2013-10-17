France's Adil Rami reacts to his team's loss against Spain after their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MADRID La Liga club Valencia have agreed to loan their out-of-favour France defender Adil Rami to AC Milan once the next transfer window opens in January and the Serie A side have also taken an option to buy the 27-year-old.

"Until the market opens, Rami has Valencia CF's permission to train with AC Milan," Valencia said on their website (www.valenciacf.com).

Valencia opened disciplinary proceedings against Rami last month after he criticised coach Miroslav Djukic and his team mates in an interview with Spanish radio and he was suspended for a week without pay.

