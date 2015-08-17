MADRID Factbox on Spain defender Sergio Ramos, who has agreed to extend his contract with Real Madrid until 2020, ending speculation he could join English Premier League side Manchester United:

* Born March 30, 1986 in Camas in the province of Seville.

- -

SEVILLA

* After coming through the youth ranks at hometown club Sevilla, Ramos debuts for the first team in February 2004.

* Seals a move to Real Madrid for a fee of 27 million euros (£19.1 million) at the end of the following season and makes his first appearance in September 2005.

- -

REAL MADRID

* Although mainly used as a right back in his early career, also fills in on occasion at centre back, a position he later plays in regularly for both club and country.

* Wins his first La Liga title in the 2006-07 season under Italian coach Fabio Capello and follows up with another the following campaign.

* Appointed second club captain behind goalkeeper Iker Casillas in the 2010-11 season.

* Real beat Barcelona 1-0 to win the 2011 King's Cup and Ramos makes headlines when he drops the trophy off the top of a bus and it is crushed under the wheels.

* In 2011-12, Real end Barca's three-year stranglehold on the La Liga title.

* Nets a last-gasp header to take the 2014 Champions League final against Atletico Madrid to extra time. Real go on to win their 10th European crown, ending more than a decade of failure in the competition.

* After Real end the 2014-15 season without major silverware, Ramos is strongly linked with a move to United but an agreement on a new deal is announced on Monday.

- -

SPAIN

* After shining at junior level, debuts for the national team four days before his 19th birthday in March 2005.

* Features at right back as Spain win their first major trophy in 44 years at Euro 2008.

* Helps La Roja to a debut World Cup triumph in South Africa in 2010.

* Scores a cheeky 'panenka' penalty in Spain's shootout win over Portugal in the semi-finals of Euro 2012.

* With Ramos at centre back alongside Gerard Pique, Spain go on to defend their continental crown, becoming the first nation to win back-to-back European titles with a World Cup in between.

* Ramos has played 128 times for Spain, scoring 10 goals.

(Compiled by Iain Rogers, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)