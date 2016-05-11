VALENCIA, Spain Paco Jemez declared his intention on Wednesday to remain in charge of Rayo Vallecano for a fifth straight season, even if the strugglers fail to defend their La Liga status this weekend.

To avoid the drop, Rayo -- currently in 19th place in the Spanish league table -- need to beat already-relegated Levante on Sunday and for Sporting Gijon and Getafe to lose.

"I sense that we are more in the second division as we don't depend on ourselves," said Jemez, a former player at the club.

"I've been linked to many clubs but I haven't met anyone nor have I signed anything. If there is an opportunity to continue, I will, whether it's in the top division or the second division."

