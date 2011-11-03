MADRID A long moan deserves equal punishment to an eye poke for the Spanish football authorities but Rayo Vallecano coach Jose Ramon Sandoval wants to take a stand for the little clubs in the face of Jose Mourinho's might.

Sandoval has received a two-match ban for being sent off for constant complaining against Villarreal last weekend, the same sanction Real Madrid boss Mourinho was given after jabbing his finger into the eye of Barcelona assistant Tito Vilanova in August.

"It's excessive to sanction a coach this way. If one jabs a finger in an eye and they give me the same (sanction) it's out of proportion," Sandoval told reporters on Thursday.

"I'm paying the price for being a rookie coach from a small team. The club is going to appeal because I didn't constantly complain."

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)